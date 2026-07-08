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David Bible's avatar
David Bible
17m

Democratic Socialists are not scary, they are supporting FDR’s New Deal.

Which has been an anathema to Conservatives since Goldwater and Reagan, who had the bright idea of concentrating wealth and power to the few.

This is the scary part.

“We must make our choice. We may have democracy, or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.”

Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis

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Pamela Sourelis's avatar
Pamela Sourelis
34m

The "socialist shambles"? 😂

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