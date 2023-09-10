Bizarre Politics (w/ Andrew Zimmern) [VIDEO]

Andrew Zimmern, former host of Bizarre Foods, joins Tim to discuss how food relates to immigration and climate, his journey to sobriety, growing up with two gay dads, and the future of alternative meat. Not a foodie? Don't worry, we promise there's lots of political analysis to whet your appetite!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.