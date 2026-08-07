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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
1d

As to Lisa Murkowski, I’ll wait until the plus size lady actually sings instead of just warning up backstage. If the history of the current Republican Party proves anything, it is that one needs to wait for the actual vote before assuming what any of them will do.

Cassidy already sold his soul. Souls are notoriously hard to reclaim.

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Bryan Fichter's avatar
Bryan Fichter
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Doesn't anyone in Washington do anything out of spite anymore ? Cassidy has nothing to lose by tanking Blanche's nomination, but we all know how this is going to go: Cassidy will virtue-signal for a bit, and then vote for Blanche after claiming he received "assurances" blah blah blah. Then he'll just slink out of town. Pathetic.

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