Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Braveheart (VIDEO)

Liz Cheney becomes a martyr.
Sarah Longwell
,
Tim Miller
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Aug 17, 2022
∙ Paid
69
Share

Sarah, Tim and JVL talk Liz Cheney’s primary loss in Wyoming, plus the status of Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin in Alaska.

The full video is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Authors
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller