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Deborah L. Hall's avatar
Deborah L. Hall
19m

Glad they kept the seat. (For now.). But, eighty freaking five. That’s what we need is another octogenarian Democrat to die in office.

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Susan Neale's avatar
Susan Neale
29m

I found it touching and reassuring to read about Rep. Jim Clyburn's fish fry. Even if things change for the worse in the future with "redistricting" to eliminate traditional black democratic electoral districts, it is good to read of the appreciation and support for how Mr. Clyburn has served and represented his constituents during the last 33 years. I liked it that Mr. Clyburn has written a book about the earliest black representatives in Congress, to preserve that heritage. I also liked the quote from the 86 year old retired professor who says, “But we can’t stop the work now. There’s an attempt to bring us back…I’m just a soldier marching on.” That is what we all need to do in the face of Mr. Trump’s illegal and unconstitutional actions to destroy democracy and make himself all-powerful…not to give up and refuse to accept defeat.

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