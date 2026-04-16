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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
10m

One of the reasons why we have the best military in the world is because of our women, and yes, because of the diversity. Hitler thought America was a “mongrel” nation and believed that we were no match for the “master race”. The Japanese had similar views. Both the Germans and Japanese had the “Hegseth mentality” of total destruction of the enemy with no mercy. And yet, It was a diverse group of Allied armies (to include women) that crushed the Wehrmacht and Imperial Japanese Army and Navy. It made me so angry to read how ADM Lacore was treated. I am a member of VoteVets and I expect that they will be supporting her

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
28m

Good luck they need some honest leadership.

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