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Kass McGann's avatar
Kass McGann
1h

I think the thing about Magyar's campaign that may not work in the US is the fact that Hungarians intensely felt the effect of corruption on their daily lives. I don't think Americans have truly experienced that level yet. I think they are complaining about gas prices, but I don't think they have suffered the indiginity of not having a nearby hospital that can save your relative's life so that relative dies (for example). However, I think the Big Beautiful Bill results will lead to that quite soon. The question is: will Americans blame Trump's corruption? Or believe that it's "short term pain for long term gain" and a Golden Age is around the corner? I think the Hungarians dealt with Russia for so long that they know a corrupt government when they see one. Americans do not have that experience. And I fear there will always be a majority that is "okay enough" that they won't rock the boat.

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Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
1hEdited

>> "How can it possibly be that Democrats have yet again sleepwalked into yet another high-profile race for which they seem to have basically zero highly qualified and popular candidates? Is it too much to expect this party to figure out one primary field that looks inviting enough that nobody feels compelled to do write-in candidate hopium long after the filing deadlines have passed?"

I think part of what is happening with our politics is that it is really difficult and expensive for a normal person to run for office. I tried to budget out what it would take for me to quit my job or take off enough time to run for local office where I live, and I don't know how my family would make that work financially.

So, who can afford to run? Rich people. Dunning-Kruger candidates. People out of touch with the vox populi and high on their own supply. People who are willing, at minimum, to sacrifice the safety and security of their family (both financial and bodily) to roll the dice on winning.

It's not a healthy environment when it is this difficult and expensive and dangerous to run, and so we get unhealthy candidates.

>> "What Magyar did is he explained to them that the reason your hospitals and your schools are crumbling is because these guys are stealing from you. I think that was hugely impactful. "

It's embodied politics. It's shoe leather. It's getting out there. You gotta get off the algorithms, and stop setting cash on fire to run ads no one pays attention to, and ignore the Sunday shows no one watches, and go out to the places you want to represent and talk to people and show them who you are and tell them how you want to help them.

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