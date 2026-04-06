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Ryan McHugh's avatar
Ryan McHugh
39m

God willing the Dems retake the Senate. The one mistake they cannot and must not make is electing Chuck Schumer the majority leader again. No one has missed the moment more than that clown. This man cannot be allowed to even sniff any sort of leadership position. If for some god forsaken reason he becomes the Senate leader again it would kill any victory in its infancy.

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Luke's avatar
Luke
44m

Schumer and Jeffries will snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory.

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