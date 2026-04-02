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Kristin Leonheart's avatar
Kristin Leonheart
3d

Psychotherapist here - I think it’s clear from an understanding of his psychology that he is not trying to lose. His behavior is much better explained by his long term narcissistic personality, cognitive decline, and his privilege and sheer luck. He doesn’t care about affordability or the middle class, we know that. He has faced no serious consequences for any of his criminality and immorality, due to his privilege and ridiculous luck. Voters have looked the other way over and over again. After a lifetime of these experiences, and being the type of person who wants what he wants and doesn’t care about other people, he is just not afraid enough to inhibit himself from doing just what he likes. He is surrounded by sycophants so he is not experiencing the reality that we are. And with aging, he’s experiencing cognitive decline which is also lowering his inhibitions further. Additionally I think he’s not inhibited right now because he doesn’t intend to follow the rules of democracy when elections come around - though I’m not sure he has a plan for how to get around them, I do not think he cares what the consequences are because he’s done following the rules. This is what happens to dictators over time - they become less afraid, more impulsive, more delusional, and more unable to inhibit their worst instincts.

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32 replies
Michael's avatar
Michael
3d

As unappealing a visual a naked Trump may be, it certainly does seem for certain now the emperor has no clothes. He and Hegseth may brag about destroying a 50 year old decrepit Iranian Navy and Air Force (many assets which were originally gifted from America to Shah in 1950s) but fact remains Strait of Hormuz is closed, uranium is still in Iran and any allies we might have had despise him and Netanyahu is using this crisis to seize Lebanon, West Bank and ignore Gaza, guaranteeing chaos for years to come.

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