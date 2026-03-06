The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Dan Leithauser's avatar
Dan Leithauser
1hEdited

“This is why it’s so striking that Trump decided to start this war in an election year….”

Is it? The man is a complete moron and Dunning Kruger specimen surrounded by more self serving examples of same.

Lyn Miller-Lachmann
1h

Starting a war in an election year. My theory is that he plans to use the war to declare an emergency and cancel an election his party is almost certain to lose.

3 replies
47 more comments...

