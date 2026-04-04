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It's "Messing With Me Mentally" (with Ashley Parker)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Apr 04, 2026
∙ Paid

The Iran War has been going on for a month, and it’s deeply, DEEPLY unpopular. Plus, we get reactions from swing voters on the characters inside the Trump administration who they like (like Marco Rubio), or REALLY dislike (listen to find out). Atlantic staff writer Ashley Parker returns to the show.

By Ashley Parker:

The Wrath of Stephen Miller

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

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