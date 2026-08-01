Jonathan Cohn: Pure Michigan Chaos

At the end of one of the most expensive Democratic primaries for Senate in American history, Abdul El-Sayed appears to be pulling away. We've been talking to Democratic primary voters in Michigan about El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens, and what they like (and don't like) about each candidate. Jonathan Cohn, author of the newsletter The Breakdown and The Bulwark's resident Michigander, joins the show to discuss a primary that Sarah thinks has gone on for way too long.

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How Old-School Race Animus Could Shake Up the Michigan Senate Race

Why Gretchen Whitmer’s Senate Endorsement Matters

Why Mallory McMorrow’s Campaign Didn’t Survive

There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC! We are about to sell out the orchestra section—but we want to sell out the balcony, too. It’s a point of pride. Come hang with us. Tickets are here.

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