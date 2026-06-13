Rachel Janfaza: You Kids, Get Off My Lawn!

Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024. Now his approval with them is under 30%. What happened, and what does this generation’s mix of political views (especially on the war in the Middle East) mean for 2026? Bulwark contributor Rachel Janfaza is back on the pod to discuss. Plus: Sarah has some opinions about Gen Z’s new social habits, and we get into how AI is quietly destroying the entry-level job market — including, yes, applications to scoop ice cream.

show links:

Rachel Janfaza: Are lines the new third space?

Rachel Janfaza: I Applied to 70 Jobs: Meet the Class of 2026

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