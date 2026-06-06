Amy Walter: Everyone is on the Take

Summer’s here, and Sarah’s taking a break from primary election coverage to take stock of the national political landscape. We haven’t talked to swing voters in a little while about the overall state of the country, and it’s becoming clear that the war in Iran is overshadowing, well, everything. Plus: The post-redistricting U.S. House math for Democrats, and a local issue bubbling up all over the country that explains a LOT about why Americans are so disillusioned.

Sarah all kicks this around with one her favorite nerds: Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report.

Note: The discussion of Maine’s Senate race took place BEFORE the June 4 New York Times reporting on Graham Platner.

Subscribe to the Cook Political Report!



By Amy: Taking Stock of the House Math

CPR’s PollTracker (Trump Approval Rating Aggregator)

CPR’s “Find a Race” sorter

CPR’s Recent Poll: Battleground District Project







Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Hit that like 🤍 button and share this episode with a friend.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.