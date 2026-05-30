Peter Hamby: California Is The Progressive Id

Everyone loves to complain about how California is governed...even some of the Democrats in our focus groups. So, how is the Democratic primary to replace Gavin Newsom shaping up? Plus, a proto-Trump is running for Los Angeles mayor, and Republicans are noticing beyond California. Puck News's Peter Hamby returns to the show to download on how California politics is shaping the rest of America in 2026.



By Peter Hamby:

California Love

Is Xavier Becerra the Best California Can Do?



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