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Heather Cox Richardson: America's 250 Great (and Awful) Years

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Heather Cox Richardson's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Heather Cox Richardson
Jul 04, 2026
∙ Paid

If you're wondering how (and whether) America is worth celebrating on this particular July 4th, this show will be a bit of a pep talk for you. Heather Cox Richardson joins Sarah to discuss voters' complicated relationship with patriotism this year, and the lessons of history for rebuilding from the Trump years.

Through July 6: Join The Bulwark for $86 a year—14 percent off.

Follow Heather Cox Richardson's 250 to 250 project, which marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by telling the stories of the people, places, and events that have moved the United States toward a more perfect Union.

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