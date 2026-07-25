Amy Walter: Pennsylvania's Trump-Shapiro Voters
In Pennsylvania, Gov.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro is on track for a pretty big win in November. And he can’t do that without winning over a lot of former Trump voters, including the ones in our focus group. Cook Political Report editor-in-chief Amy Walter returns to the show to discuss how our Pennsylvania focus group felt about Shapiro, AND Sen. John Fetterman’s possible party switch, and about the Trump administration. They also break down whether Democrats should be concerned about the generic ballot polling we’re seeing right now.
show links
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CPR’s PollTracker (Trump Approval Rating Aggregator)
CPR’s Battleground District Project
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