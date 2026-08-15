MAGA’s Future Is in Florida (with Will Sommer)
The battle lines of the next Republican primary are being drawn in Florida’s Republican primary for governor.
The battle lines of the next Republican primary are being drawn in Florida’s Republican primary for governor. There’s a ‘MAGA establishment’ frontrunner running with Donald Trump’s endorsement (but who a lot of Republicans aren’t that excited about). There’s a flamboyantly racist groyper with a wild personal life. And there’s a more Ron DeSantis-aligned candidate struggling to catch on. False Flag author Will Sommer joins Sarah to talk about:
The Florida governor’s race
The future of the America First faction that Tucker Carlson is leading
The growing dissatisfaction among rank-and-file Trump voters
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