MAGA’s Future Is in Florida (with Will Sommer)

The battle lines of the next Republican primary are being drawn in Florida’s Republican primary for governor. There’s a ‘MAGA establishment’ frontrunner running with Donald Trump’s endorsement (but who a lot of Republicans aren’t that excited about). There’s a flamboyantly racist groyper with a wild personal life. And there’s a more Ron DeSantis-aligned candidate struggling to catch on. False Flag author Will Sommer joins Sarah to talk about:

The Florida governor’s race

The future of the America First faction that Tucker Carlson is leading

The growing dissatisfaction among rank-and-file Trump voters

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Bulwark LIVE: The GOOD FIGHT TOUR with Tim, Sarah, Sam, and JVL is coming to the Southeast in October. Tickets go on sale August 21. Bulwark+ members get early access via our presale starting August 18. Watch your inbox for details. Head to TheBulwark.com/Events for details and to get your tickets.

There are more tickets to see Sarah and JVL on September 8 in NYC! We are about to sell out the orchestra section—but we want to sell out the balcony, too. It’s a point of pride. Come hang with us. Tickets are here.

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