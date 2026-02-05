The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
21m

Maybe just take a page from the Trump playbook and start today announcing that the Republicans are going to cheat and drive that point home incessantly so that everyone understands that any Republican victory will be illegitimate.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
15m

If Talarico had just said a "mediocre campaigner" vs a "formidable, intelligent" one, not mentioning race or gender, he would have been better served. So, while *of course* Allred, Crockett, and others are going to speak to the race issue here, Talarico brought this on himself. Bad judgment, bad politics.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture