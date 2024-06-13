‘Car 54, Where Are You?’
America could quell world chaos—or add to it.
With all the problems facing our nation today, it’s good to see House Speaker Mike Johnson’s got his sights set on what’s really important: Changing the laws of the land to ensure Donald Trump never faces accountability for his alleged crimes. Per Politico:
House GOP leaders . . . spent yesterday afternoon whipping a bill written by Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.) that would allow presidents charged at the state level to move those cases to federal court—effectively nullifying the power of officials like [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg and Fani Willis, Trump’s prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia . . .
Johnson has also been in talks with Judiciary Committee chair and Trump ally Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) about using the appropriations process to target special counsel Jack Smith’s probe. It’s an apparent softening of his position: He said in a POLITICO interview last month that he found a similar idea by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) unworkable; now, he’s actually looking into it.
Happy Thursday.
It’s Crazy Out There
I intended to write this morning about recent episodes of clownish behavior by Republicans in Congress.
GOP clownishness isn’t new news, I suppose, but I thought it still noteworthy when the Speaker of the House flat out lies:
I thought it noteworthy when a senator parrots ludicrous Putin talking points that even Putin has given up on:
And I thought it noteworthy when a Republican congressman calls the former Republican Speaker “garbage” because he dares say Donald Trump shouldn’t be president again:
Perhaps all this congressional Republican exuberance is due to the coming visit to the Hill of their Leader, Trump. Who wouldn’t get carried away if they had the imminent prospect of receiving the Demagogue’s Touch to heal all their diseases?
But as I settled down to analyze the Republicans’ statements, I thought I’d first go online to see what else was going on in the world. Yikes.
French politics is in total meltdown after Macron’s decision to call a snap election following his party’s poor showing in last weekend’s European parliamentary elections. The insane last 72 hours in Paris are amusingly described in this Twitter thread.
Russia’s banking system seems also to be in meltdown, prompted by yesterday’s announcement of a new package of sanctions.
The situation on Israel’s northern border continues to deteriorate, and Hamas has rejected the much-heralded ceasefire deal for Gaza.
Here at home, Hamas sympathizers are active in the streets of New York City, while the FBI is dealing with ISIS-related terror threats.
Inflation is subsiding, but the Fed’s determination to keep interest rates sky-high isn’t. Meanwhile, the increasingly rickety commercial real estate sector is raising fears of a possible regional banking crisis.
As I said, yikes.
Meanwhile, CNN is proclaiming, “World leaders huddle in Italy for crucial G7 summit.” But how crucial is that summit? I’m sure Apulia is lovely this time of year, but one has the sense that the stately conference sessions and much-negotiated statements are pretty disconnected from the actual, turbulent reality in which we’re living.
I could quote Yeats’s The Second Coming here:
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold . . .
But perhaps the moment is better captured by the theme song of a favorite TV show of my youth, Car 54, Where Are You?
There’s a holdup in the Bronx,
Brooklyn’s broken out in fights;
There’s a traffic jam in Harlem
That’s backed up to Jackson Heights;
There’s a Scout troop short a child,
Khrushchev’s due at Idlewild;
Car 54, Where Are You?
It’s crazy out there.
Which brings us back, in a circuitous way, to where I intended to start, with the Republican party. For it’s Trump’s Republican party, and the fact that he and they could quite conceivably control the federal government after January 20, 2025 is the most destabilizing thing of all.
There’s no solution to the chaos in the world if we’re in chaos here at home. And Trump having a 50/50 chance to be president again, supported by a party slavishly devoted to him, is almost the definition of chaos. (And to be honest, it’s not as if the other political party is in great shape either.)
As Anne Applebaum pointed out yesterday in a fine piece on the European elections:
American media clichés about Europe are wrong. In fact, the European far right is rising in some places, but falling in others. And we aren’t “in danger” of following European voters in an extremist direction, because we are already well past them. If Trump wins in November, America could radicalize Europe, not the other way around.
Since 1945, the United States has been supposed to be the solution to the world falling apart. But now it turns out we’re a large part of the problem.
We’re supposed to be Car 54. But where are we?
—William Kristol
Catching up . . .
Weakened leaders of the West gather in Italy to discuss an unruly world: New York Times
Trump to meet with GOP lawmakers to sketch a plan for a possible second term: NPR
House GOP votes to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt: CNN
EU election results loom over Ukraine aid discussions: Politico
Biden’s Israel policy may hasten Trump’s rise, U.S. allies fear: Politico
Life-threatening flooding sweeps South Florida: Axios
Quick Hits: Right-Wing Media Are in Trouble
We at The Bulwark spend a lot of time talking about the ongoing grotesqueries of right-wing online media. After all, those are the waters many of us used to swim in, and it’s an ecosystem whose gradual capitulation to Donald Trump over the last decade was a striking illustration of—and major contributing factor to—his conquest of conservatism writ large.
But do these sites still even matter? As Paul Fahri notes in a new piece for the Atlantic, “the flow of traffic to Donald Trump’s most loyal digital-media boosters isn’t just slowing, as in the rest of the industry; it’s utterly collapsing”:
This past February, readership of the 10 largest conservative websites was down 40 percent compared with the same month in 2020 . . . Some of the bigger names in the field have been pummeled the hardest: The Daily Caller lost 57 percent of its audience; Drudge Report, the granddaddy of conservative aggregation, was down 81 percent; and The Federalist, founded just over a decade ago, lost a staggering 91 percent . . .
What’s going on? The obvious culprit is Facebook. For years, Facebook’s mysterious algorithms served up links to news and commentary articles, sending droves of traffic to their publishers . . . In early 2018, [Facebook] began deemphasizing news content, giving greater priority to content posted by friends and family members. In 2021, it tightened the tap a little further. This past February, it announced that it would do the same on Instagram and Threads. All of this monkeying with the internet’s plumbing drastically reduced the referral traffic flowing to news and commentary sites . . .
Conservative digital media are disproportionately dependent on social-media referrals in the first place. Many mainstream publications have long-established brand names, large newsrooms to churn out copy, and in a few cases, large numbers of loyal subscribers. Sites like Breitbart and Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire, however, were essentially Facebook-virality machines, adept at injecting irresistably outrageous, clickable nuggets into people’s feeds. So the drying-up of referrals hit these publications much harder.
Regarding, “It’s Crazy Out There”, it’s disgusting that tRump is being allowed into the Capitol again! He sent in insurrectionists to overthrow a free & fair election! Makes me want to 🤢🤑. This ia all so terribly wrong & I feel powerless to stop it
So, to Bill:
I get your alarm. In my peer group, weirdly, I have the reputation of being the Chicken-Little alarmist one.
But, some advice: You appear to be approaching these times in the spirit of Merry the hobbit, lamenting the fact that we have to face them at all. Even decrying the leaders of the side defending democracy for the very existence of these times.
That is not, with respect, a natural, inevitable reaction to our situation. That is a choice. We can choose to feel and live that way—or we can choose differently.
The alternative choice is the way of Gandalf, who famously said, “So do all who live to see these times.” We can choose to see this crisis as our darkest moment—or, potentially, our finest hour.
Joel Osteen, for all his surface faults, is the most popular evangelist in the United States for two reasons: He stays clear away from right-wing politics, and he gives good advice. One of those bits of advice is to see struggle and adversity as a blessing, not a curse.
This crisis is not a moment to lose faith and feel sorry for ourselves. This crisis is THE moment to let our glory shine and to step up and be the heroes/leaders we’re looking for. As Gandalf famously advised Merry, in that classic movie 21 years ago:
“ It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till.”
I don’t give this advice because I am naturally sunny or optimistic. I give it because demonstrably, the contrary advice is not working, and does not work.
We can choose to wallow in our alarm and lament our crisis moment, or we can choose to gird ourselves with determination, presume this will be our moment of favor, and rally behind our leaders to defend what we believe in.
We are car 54, for Chrissakes. Let’s get to work.