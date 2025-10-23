The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Discussion about this post


Truckeeman
Truckeeman
10m

Blue states have got to step up and hire these folks. I'm in California and we have high taxes, but I'd gladly pay a little more to preserve our science.

Eric
Eric
2m

Despite tons of best intentions in the blue states (like "No Kings"), and the somewhat surprising backbone of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer in Congress, absolutely nothing will change until the MAGAt crowd in Washington loses the support of the MAGAt voters in the red states. Sadly, the only way this is going to happen is as a result of MAGAt voters personally experiencing severe and debilitating pain. One way is economically, when the slight-of-hand antics of the PEDOPHILE-In-Chief (and his TACO tariffs) have resulted in soaring prices, supply shortages, and high unemployment. Another way is through another COVID-like event. Whether this is a result of something accidental or something deliberate (such as a biological terrorist attack), the completely inefficient, flat-footed response of RFK Jr, the politically-driven CDC, and MAGAt cult members in Congress, and the resulting deaths of millions of Americans, MIGHT finally shake some of the MAGAt voters to finally question the BS they've been fed (and greedily consuming) since that fateful escalator ride in 2015.

