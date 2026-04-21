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Mike's avatar
Mike
15m

All of these MAGA’s are such angry, hateful people!

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Mark Spieglan's avatar
Mark Spieglan
21m

I really enjoy Will's deconstructions of idiots like Roy (text and video).

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