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VTGS's avatar
VTGS
1h

Oh wow. Torn between pity for you sitting through it and alarm that others actually want to. Help... and thanks for the heads up, however depressing.

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Frank Guzek's avatar
Frank Guzek
16m

“Sanders has suffered no trauma; he’s mostly just annoyed by what he sees. His distaste for disorder is almost aesthetic.“

I imagine the millions glued to X or FOX who have never met an immigrant (much less been the victim of an immigrant criminal), but are bombarded 24/7 with horror stories about “illegals” & rape & mayhem. They too have suffered no trauma, but I’m sure they are annoyed, & filled with distaste, and some of them would love to take matters into their own hands….

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