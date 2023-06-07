Sonny joins JVL and Sarah to talk the ouster of Chris Licht from CNN after a devastating profile by Tim Alberta. Plus, Chris Christie and Mike Pence official enter the 2024 primary, the Saudis take over pro-golf, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming more mainstream, alienating her from the other fringe members of her party.
The Problem with CNN (w/ Sonny Bunch) [VIDEO]
Live recording.
Jun 07, 2023
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
