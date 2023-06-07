The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Problem with CNN (w/ Sonny Bunch) [VIDEO]

Live recording.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sonny Bunch
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Jun 07, 2023
∙ Paid
1
Share

Sonny joins JVL and Sarah to talk the ouster of Chris Licht from CNN after a devastating profile by Tim Alberta. Plus, Chris Christie and Mike Pence official enter the 2024 primary, the Saudis take over pro-golf, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming more mainstream, alienating her from the other fringe members of her party.

