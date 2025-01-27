Hey guys, it’s Sarah.

We’re in a new era now, and it’s obvious people are scared. Billionaires and politicians are self-censoring. Lots of people are pre-surrendering to Trump rather than speak out.

At The Bulwark, we refuse to do that. That’s why I’m speaking at the Principles First Summit in Washington DC from February 21 - 23.

I’ll be joined by Bulwark friends George Conway, Bill Kristol, Mona Charen, Adam Kinzinger, and Michael Steele. And we want you to come hang with us:

Get Summit tickets!

This isn’t your typical, stuffy political conference—Principles First is different. It’s hundreds of smart people getting together for a weekend of conversation, collaboration, and real talk about the future of our country.

You can check out the full speaker list here.

I’ll be honest: These kinds of gatherings are getting rarer and rarer. Lots of people are choosing to keep their heads down and hope for the best. Don’t be one of them.

Come out and see us. Dark times like this are when we need each other most. I’ll see you at the Summit!

—Sarah