User's avatar
Meĺ Grimes's avatar
Meĺ Grimes
3h

I so very much needed to hear from you, Jonathan. The daily slog through horrible news is wearing me out, and I know I’m not alone. I thought you might not do a newsletter after your big confab, but here you are. Thank you 🙏

William Anderson's avatar
William Anderson
3h

TACO has the potential to do to Trump what the Swift Boat movement did to John Kerry- turn his greatest political strength (his massive unfitness for office) into a weakness.

A lot of the political commentary about Trump has assumed that because he is so manifestly unfit for office, that he should be easy to defeat, and the only reason that he could possibly be President is due to his opponents being somehow profoundly, generationally weak. This is a mistake. Two and a Half Men has had 12 seasons. The most popular TV show when I was in college was The Big Bang Theory. Competence and coherence are not prerequisites for mainstream popularity.

Trump's unfitness for office acts as both sword and shield. It's a sword in that he can wield it offensively - "hey," the smarts say, "maybe we need someone to shake things up and do things differently! It can be in your best interests to pretend to be crazy!" while the marks thrill to seeing him actually do all of the insane ideas that other people are willing to propose to rile up the base but understand the consequences of doing would be disastrous. And it's a shield, in that the smarts say "Hey, you can't hold Donald Trump responsible for being the President, he's just a reality TV star! Of course he doesn't know what the nuclear triad is!" and the marks thrill to seeing someone just as ignorant, hateful, and as depraved as them in the Oval Office, made the Leader of the Free World, given the most powerful position in history.

But by doing that, the smarts concede that Donald Trump's words - the words of the President of the United States - should be ignored at all times and dismissed. The marks concede that the President of the United States doesn't know anything more or have any more responsibility or self-control than they do. TACO turns this concession into a weakness.

Will Stancil said that the problem in the 2024 election was that Joe Biden was running for President, the job of which requires that you fix every problem in the world and be perfect at all times, and that Donald Trump was running for Clown President, the job of which requires that you say stupid, crazy, and entertaining things and generally be the biggest goof in the room. TACO reminds people that we hired someone for President, not for Clown President.

