Live in Chicago! Pardons, Authoritarianism, and Xanax

Live from Chicago, Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and JVL break down the latest wave of Trump pardons, the rising authoritarian behavior from GOP leaders, and the Democratic Party’s identity crisis. Also, who is the worst (and best?) cabinet member so far, and what comes next?

Leave a comment

Join Tim and Sarah in DC with John Lovett in June 6th for their Free Andry fundraiser and live show during WorldPride. Tickets and more information at TheBulwark.com/events.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.