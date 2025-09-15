The Bulwark

Nick
32m

I grew up in a Republican household. My parents said that they voted for lower taxes, limited federal government, American strength abroad. They LOVE Trump.

It’s all been a lie. They voted Republican because they hate the Democrats. It took me a long time to realize that.

They don’t hate me, but they hate my principles. The thing is, I have principles, they don’t.

Trey Harris
30m

“This isn’t to say that one term was right at [sic] the other wrong. The meaning of words evolves over time. That’s just a fact of linguistics.”

As a linguist by schooling I can’t let that go without thanking you for writing that.¹

Certainly part of the de-liberalization work is being done via linguistic legerdemain. “Radical Leftists” include the DNC (or The Bulwark). Radicals can be terrorists if they commit violence. Someone they wish to call a Radical Leftist commits an act of political violence. Ergo, Democrats and their fellow travelers can be designated terrorist organizations. And the government can go after terrorist organizations, as one of the existing “narrow” exceptions to the First Amendment.

It sounds like clickbait: “Dictators: You Need to Know This One Neat Trick to Make Your Opposition Illegal!”

I jest, but it’s gallows humor. Doesn’t it terrify you? It terrifies me.

¹ Especially since several prominent old-style conservative American writers used to make a point of arguing against any evolution of English.

