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severn's avatar
severn
19m

it's way cheaper than taking them skiing

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Bart's avatar
Bart
29mEdited

As a parent with kids who are aging into being able to go to the movies, couldn't agree more. Plus these movies tend to have long legs and the kids who watch the movie in the theater will probably demand it many more times on the smaller screens.

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