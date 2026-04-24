Lou Diamond Phillips's Riveting New Film

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Lou Diamond Phillips, who you know from … well, tons of stuff. La Bamba, Young Guns, Longmire, and last year’s best new TV show, The Chair Company. He’s on the show this week to discuss his new film, Keep Quiet, which is playing this Saturday evening at the Dallas International Film Festival and should hit theaters this summer. We talked about all sorts of stuff, but one thing I find really fascinating is Keep Quiet’s place in the burgeoning mini-genre we might think of as Native Noir: films like this, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Wind River, TV shows like Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, and Longmire, etc. It’s an interesting moment, and Keep Quiet is a key part of it. I hope you’ll seek it out once it hits theaters … don’t worry, I’ll remind you when it’s about to happen.

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