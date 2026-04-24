The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Lou Diamond Phillips's Riveting New Film
0:00
-38:13

Lou Diamond Phillips's Riveting New Film

The veteran actor 'Keep Quiet' and the burgeoning genre of native noir.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Apr 24, 2026
‘Keep Quiet’

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Lou Diamond Phillips, who you know from … well, tons of stuff. La Bamba, Young Guns, Longmire, and last year’s best new TV show, The Chair Company. He’s on the show this week to discuss his new film, Keep Quiet, which is playing this Saturday evening at the Dallas International Film Festival and should hit theaters this summer. We talked about all sorts of stuff, but one thing I find really fascinating is Keep Quiet’s place in the burgeoning mini-genre we might think of as Native Noir: films like this, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Wind River, TV shows like Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, and Longmire, etc. It’s an interesting moment, and Keep Quiet is a key part of it. I hope you’ll seek it out once it hits theaters … don’t worry, I’ll remind you when it’s about to happen.

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture