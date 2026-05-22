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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Turning Sex and Dragons Into Streaming Money
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Turning Sex and Dragons Into Streaming Money

Julia Alexander on the rise of romantasy and why it's hard to adapt for the small screen.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 22, 2026
(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Netflix, Getty)

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Julia Alexander to discuss her latest piece for Puck on why romantasy—the subgenre of fine literature dedicated to dragons and sex—has had a hard time gaining a foothold on streaming services despite burning up the book charts. We also chatted about Amazon’s advertising ambitions and how it hopes to use its supposedly profitable video division to drive business elsewhere on the site … and whether or not the company is getting so big, it might make sense for the government to force some parts of it to split off. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

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