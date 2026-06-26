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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Increasing Entanglements of Hollywood and AI
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The Increasing Entanglements of Hollywood and AI

Ben Fritz of the Wall Street Journal on the tech industry's increasing impact on filmmaking.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jun 26, 2026
(Sarah Rogers / The Bulwark | Photos: Shutterstock)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Ben Fritz of the Wall Street Journal to discuss his exclusive on the partnership between Google and A24 and what it portends for the rest of the studios who are either diving into the world of AI filmmaking or cautiously sitting on the sidelines waiting to see how things shake out.

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