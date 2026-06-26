On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Ben Fritz of the Wall Street Journal to discuss his exclusive on the partnership between Google and A24 and what it portends for the rest of the studios who are either diving into the world of AI filmmaking or cautiously sitting on the sidelines waiting to see how things shake out.
The Increasing Entanglements of Hollywood and AI
Ben Fritz of the Wall Street Journal on the tech industry's increasing impact on filmmaking.
Jun 26, 2026
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
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Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
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