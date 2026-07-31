The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
‘Sugar’ Examines a Different Side of Los Angeles
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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood

‘Sugar’ Examines a Different Side of Los Angeles

Showrunner Sam Catlin on the second season of Apple TV’s underrated neo-noir.

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Sonny Bunch
Colin Farrell in Sugar. (Courtesy Apple TV)

This week, I’m joined by Sugar showrunner Sam Catlin to discuss the second season of Apple TV’s underappreciated gem. If you haven’t watched the show, you should; season one is available in full and the penultimate episode of season two airs today. It’s a neo-noir with a sci-fi twist, a show about how media can shape us as people, and one of the best-acted programs on television. (Seriously: There’s a whole TV show with Colin Farrell doing A-List work and people aren’t talking about that nearly enough!) I hope you give the show a watch and give this episode a listen.

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