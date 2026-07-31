‘Sugar’ Examines a Different Side of Los Angeles

Colin Farrell in Sugar . (Courtesy Apple TV)

This week, I’m joined by Sugar showrunner Sam Catlin to discuss the second season of Apple TV’s underappreciated gem. If you haven’t watched the show, you should; season one is available in full and the penultimate episode of season two airs today. It’s a neo-noir with a sci-fi twist, a show about how media can shape us as people, and one of the best-acted programs on television. (Seriously: There’s a whole TV show with Colin Farrell doing A-List work and people aren’t talking about that nearly enough!) I hope you give the show a watch and give this episode a listen.