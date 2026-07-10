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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
How the Screen Has Changed Us
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How the Screen Has Changed Us

David Thomson on his bracing new book, 'A Sudden Flicker of Light: A Revisionist History of Movies'
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jul 10, 2026
Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Bulwark | Photos Getty, Shutterstock

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by renowned critic and film historian David Thomson to discuss his new book, A Sudden Flicker of Light: A Revisionist History of Movies. It’s a bracing tome, given its thesis: That the film screen has fundamentally altered who we are and how we interact with the world, in ways mostly negative. I’ll have more on this book in my newsletter this week, but I really hope you pick it up; there’s a lot to chew on in it.

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