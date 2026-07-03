This week I’m joined by CNN’s media analyst Brian Stelter to discuss the big news of the week, Comcast’s decision to spin NBC Universal off into a separate company. What will happen to the broadcast network? Who might some of the suitors be for the standalone company? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, please share it with a friend!
Comcast and NBC Universal Are Breaking Up: What Does That Mean?
CNN's Brian Stelter on the next big corporate media shuffle.
Jul 03, 2026
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
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Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
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