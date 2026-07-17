Can Subsidies Bring Film Production Back to the USA?

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Bulwark | Photos Shutterstock

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Chris Fenton to discuss efforts to pass a federal tax credit that would help reshore American film production and his own made-in-America film, Bad Counselors, which hits theaters next week. Things got a little spicy as we debated some of the downsides of these programs—and, specifically, how they might come to pass; I think the federal government should be working for all of America on this issue rather than picking winners and losers tby state—but something clearly needs to be done. Film production and the culture industry more broadly is one of the great American exports, and we’ll all be better off if we can find a way to keep those jobs in America.