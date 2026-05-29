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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Three Movies to Prep For Our Viral Apocalypse
0:00
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Three Movies to Prep For Our Viral Apocalypse

Jonathan Cohn and Sonny Bunch on 'Contagion,' 'And the Band Played On,' and 'Outbreak.'
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 29, 2026
If you’re looking for a good time call this monkey. (Outbreak/Warner Bros.)

Just as a heads up: This episode was posted on the Takes feed over the weekend, but I wanted to make sure and share it with y’all because a.) it was a lot of fun and b.) I did a weirdly large amount of work for it, having to rewatch three films and read a bunch of stuff. But I wanted to make sure you guys heard it in case you haven’t subscribed to the Takes feed. (And if you haven’t, for shame! You’re missing JVL and me riffing on the terrible America 250 concert!)

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