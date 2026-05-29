Just as a heads up: This episode was posted on the Takes feed over the weekend, but I wanted to make sure and share it with y’all because a.) it was a lot of fun and b.) I did a weirdly large amount of work for it, having to rewatch three films and read a bunch of stuff. But I wanted to make sure you guys heard it in case you haven’t subscribed to the Takes feed. (And if you haven’t, for shame! You’re missing JVL and me riffing on the terrible America 250 concert!)
Three Movies to Prep For Our Viral Apocalypse
Jonathan Cohn and Sonny Bunch on 'Contagion,' 'And the Band Played On,' and 'Outbreak.'
May 29, 2026
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes