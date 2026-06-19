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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Mount Rushmore of TV
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The Mount Rushmore of TV

The Ankler’s Richard Rushfield returns to discuss the state of television.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jun 19, 2026
Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos Shutterstock

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by my first guest, the great Richard Rushfield, to talk all things TV. What’s the deal with Fox buying Roku? What does the post-peak-TV era look like? And, perhaps most importantly, who is on the Mount Rushmore of television? All that and more on this week’s episode. Leave your pick for the all-time-top-four TV figures in the comments!

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