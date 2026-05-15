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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Top Ten War Movies
0:00
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The Top Ten War Movies

A special episode with Mark Hertling!
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 15, 2026

Hey everyone, so: This posted in the Takes feed over the weekend. (You can watch the video on Substack here or YouTube here.) I Just wanted to make sure this episode got into the Bulwark Goes to Hollywood feed in case you don’t subscribe to the Takes feed (though you should!) and also to give everyone a heads up that Mona Charen and I will be doing an episode of her podcast on A Man for All Seasons. You can watch that movie for free on YouTube, so long as you don’t mind ads.

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