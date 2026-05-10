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The Greatest War Movies Ever Made, According to a Retired General

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Sonny Bunch and Mark Hertling
May 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Sonny Bunch and Lt. General Mark Hertling (Ret.) break down the greatest war movies ever made from "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down" to "Gettysburg" and "Patton." But this isn’t just a movie ranking. Hertling explains what these films reveal about leadership, combat, strategy, sacrifice, and the real human cost of war. Drawing on decades of military experience, he discusses which movies got war right, what Hollywood still misses, and why stories about combat still matter today.

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