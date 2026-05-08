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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Summer Movie Preview!
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-53:29

Summer Movie Preview!

Scott Mendelson on the coming movies, $50 tickets, and ... 'Infinity Vision'?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 08, 2026
Photo Illustration by The Bulwark / Photos Shutterstock, Disney, Universal, MGM, Sony, and Working Title

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Scott Mendelson of The Outside Scoop to preview the summer movie season and address some of the hottest questions in the biz. Why did Netflix push Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie to next year and give it a full(ish) theatrical window? What’s shaping up to be the biggest flop of the summer? Is box office health finally back on the upswing after some down years post-COVID and post-strikes? And what the heck is “Infinity Vision”? All that and more on this week’s episode. Leave your most-anticipated film in the comments!

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