On this week’s episode, I’m very pleased to be joined by McKay Coppins, author of April’s cover story in The Atlantic: “Sucker: My Year as a Degenerate Gambler.” We discussed the rise of sports betting apps, why his boss gave him $10,000 to lose, how the wild proliferation of sports gambling could destroy faith in the sports we watch, and why Kalshi/Polymarket could wind up getting people killed. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend! And make sure to read McKay’s story! It’s really quite good.
How America Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Gambling
McKay Coppins on his year of degenerate gambling.
Mar 27, 2026
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
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Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
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