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How America Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Gambling
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How America Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Gambling

McKay Coppins on his year of degenerate gambling.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Mar 27, 2026
(Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode, I’m very pleased to be joined by McKay Coppins, author of April’s cover story in The Atlantic: “Sucker: My Year as a Degenerate Gambler.” We discussed the rise of sports betting apps, why his boss gave him $10,000 to lose, how the wild proliferation of sports gambling could destroy faith in the sports we watch, and why Kalshi/Polymarket could wind up getting people killed. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend! And make sure to read McKay’s story! It’s really quite good.

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