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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Larry McMurtry: Man of the West
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Larry McMurtry: Man of the West

David Streitfeld on his new book, ‘Western Star.’
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Mar 20, 2026
Writers Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry accept the Adapted Screenplay award on stage during the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode, I’m very pleased to be joined by David Streitfeld to discuss his new book, Western Star: The Life and Legends of Larry McMurtry. Amongst the topics discussed: McMurtry’s obsession with book buying and selling; how his books and the films they were made from helped shape the view of the west; and why Lonesome Dove—both the book and the miniseries—endures more than forty years later. From The Last Picture Show to Brokeback Mountain, McMurtry rests alongside Cormac McCarthy one of the great modern voices of the American West.

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