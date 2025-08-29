The Bulwark

William Anderson
William Anderson
1h

Here's my black pill of hope, JVL.

Yes. I thoroughly believe that 45% of the country's voting population, right now, affirmatively wants postliberalism. I certainly believe that anyone identifying as a Republican right now would far prefer a system of authoritarianism to a system of democracy. Trump has identified as an authoritarian.

But that's because liberals have spent the last decade - longer, in my opinion - rewarding them for their authoritarianism.

I've said it so many times; Biden's response to an overwhelming authoritarian threat coming to the right was to moderate politically and to attempt to enrich the states that had voted for the authoritarian. It was hoped that we could bribe Trump's voters out of supporting Trump. If we had tried to bribe Trump himself, we would have easily seen this for what it was - appeasement. And appeasement never appeases fascists.

What people have discovered over the last decade is that liberalism saw itself as a referee and not a player. It assumed that history was over, that everyone had decided that democracy and not authoritarianism was how people were going to run the world, and all we had to do was ease everyone into democracy and they would just abandon authoritarianism.

That is not true. There are authoritarians in the world. They must be fought.

It is our duty to make life as awful as possible for every authoritarian in the world, because every authoritarian in the world understands that their goal is to make like as awful as possible for us. No more protecting Trump voters from the consequences of their actions; no more putting guardrails in between them and what they want.

If vaccine-preventable disease kills half the children in a red state, that's sad. Those who survive to be 18 are invited to migrate to blue states and get their shots. But we won't do anything to prevent it anymore. Because these are the consequences of their own actions, and it is time for them to experience them.

They have learned that, by trying to stab themselves in the forehead, we will throw our hand in front of the knife to try to protect them. And they like us getting stabbed in the hand, so they continue to stab themselves in the forehead. Let's see what happens if we stop.

mjdlight
mjdlight
1h

There's an old adage that is like a corollary of Murphy's Law: "Fools can overcome any fool-proof system"

We have now reached a point where we have quite possibly crossed the Event Horizon of Foolishness and overcome the genius of the Constitution with our collective idiocy.

Capitalism and democratic governance go hand in hand. One cannot live without the other. There is simply no way for our democratic government to survive with the Gini co-efficient trending the way it has trended the past several decades.

We need another FDR level colossus to save democratic capitalism again, or its game over for our Constitutional order.

