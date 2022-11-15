The Bulwark

Kathy Balles
Nov 15, 2022

I read it on the interwebs - “You have your friends over for dinner and vote on what you’re having for dinner that night. Some of your friends vote for pizza, but some of your friends vote to kill and eat you. Pizza wins, but you still have a big problem on your hands.”

Doug Rankin
Nov 15, 2022

“All because the American people didn’t take kindly to their traitorous ambitions and rejected every single motherfucker who played along”. Amen and Hallelujah. Thanks to all of you at The Bulwark for spitting in the face of insanity.

