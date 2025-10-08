The Bulwark

The twin issues facing Democrats, that they are unpopular as a party nationally and that they are unelectable in much of the country, is actually the same problem with the same solution. Rather than run candidates that are palatable nationally, they need to run each race locally.

The problem with candidates like McGrath and Beto and others is that they're very appealing to the national brand and not appealing to the people who actually vote for them. The problem, of course, is finding local Democrats who have support locally without them turning into Manchin's and Sinema's. By which I mean, being toxic to the party's prospects nationally once they get elected.

McGrath is exactly the kind of candidate people from California or New York or Maryland would want to see representing Kentucky. The problem is that she's not the kind of person people in Kentucky want representing Kentucky, as they've shown before.

I Use Beto as the ultimate example of this though; a guy who sucks up money and energy and then loses to Ted Cruz. In fact, I would almost say that if people nationally like you as a Democrat you have no business running in most places, because you simply won't win.

That doesn't mean we don't run people. It means we need to fundamentally change what kind of people run.

Oh those women candidates aren't "nice."I remember when people were complaining that Amy Klobacher was mean to her staff too. Maybe she was. Seems like Katie Porter is caught on video. Does anyone ever complain when male elected officials yell at their staff? I don't recall any incidents but maybe others do.

