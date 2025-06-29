The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Rains's avatar
Rob Rains
40m

The reality is that Dems won that North Carolina election and then had to fight it out in court. The 2020 election was somewhat similar and litigation is now a key part of the GOP strategy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judy B's avatar
Judy B
35m

It is useful to be informed about what we are up against.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture