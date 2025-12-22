The Bulwark

Ryan Naismith's avatar
Ryan Naismith
1h

Someone at the DNC should leak the autopsy report.

We need to know why we lost. No sacred cows.

Only winning

3 replies
Bernard Greenberg
1hEdited

The world has changed radically, even since the election. In this post-decency environment, any self-critical verbiage by Democrats would serve as high-octane fuel for MAGA attack ads and Trump rants. Everyone knows what was wrong with the Democratic campaign -- the country is not ready for a female/minority President, and a sufficient percentage of the country is more interested in vengeance and dominance than "social progress". The Democratic playbook should have one page: "End MAGA regime ASAP by any means necessary". Anything else is helping them. Burn the report.

3 replies
36 more comments...

