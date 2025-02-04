Pictured: A man with healthy, well-adjusted relationships. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it: things aren’t looking great right now.

Illegal firings of federal law enforcement at a scale that is worse than Watergate. An unelected conspiracy-minded billionaire taking over huge swaths of the government while sending addled social media posts about anti-white persecution. Immigration raids. The stupidest trade war in history.

Basically, the worst people in society getting rewarded for their malice and mendacity.

It’s enough to make you want to curl up into a ball under the covers, check out of politics altogether, and live out your days off the grid, in a beachside hut in Zihuatanejo. I totally understand that impulse.

But at The Bulwark, we’re taking a different approach.

Thanks for reading The Bulwark! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

It’s time to get busy fighting, or the country is going to get busy dying, to borrow a phrase.

These assholes that have taken over our government?

I know them. I’ve seen them up-close and personal.

I used to work with them, back in the bad old days. And since we started The Bulwark I’ve followed their every move, showed up at the conferences, and taken them on face-to-face in debates on hostile turf.

I’ve been shouted down by Kari Lake, had Steve Bannon’s fans boo me, and I’ve got more stories about weirdo MAGA grifters and hangers-on than I’d care to mention.

I can tell you what they want: They want you to roll over. They want to exhaust you.

They’re counting on the sheer quantity of bullshit they spew to beat you down, to make you want to give up. Because then they’re free to turn the government into a plaything for them and their billionaire sugar-daddies.

Here’s my ask: Don’t let them.

We started The Bulwark because we have this crazy idea that the truth still matters, and democracy is still worth fighting for. If you take a look around, you’ll see that there aren’t that many others who seem to feel the same way.

At The Bulwark, we’re not scared of telling the truth, and we won’t shy away from saying what’s real just because it will make Mr. Trump mad. Cowardice just isn’t our brand.

Here’s what we will give y’all: Daily podcasts with myself, Sarah, JVL, George Conway, and the whole gang. Some of the best newsletters anywhere. Tons and tons of daily YouTube content. And almost all of this is completely free.

We can only do that thanks to the support of our Bulwark+ members. They’re a community of real, thoughtful, genuine people who care about democracy and think it’s still worth saving.

Sounds like you? Subscribe and become a Bulwark+ member. You’ll get additional subscriber-only content and access to a community of like-minded folks to vent your anger and share your hopes with.

I can’t sit here and tell you that the next four years (or more) won’t suck. But I can tell you it’ll suck a lot less if you ride with us.

Peace,

Tim