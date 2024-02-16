The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Plainsbilly's avatar
Plainsbilly
Feb 16, 2024

Cassettes were a marked improvement from 8-tracks.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ahansen's avatar
ahansen
Feb 16, 2024

If Zwick had never made another film after "Legends of the Fall," his legacy as a master of the medium would rest intact; even the first few haunting notes of the soundtrack still bring me to tears. Thanks for this thoughtful piece.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture